OBITUARY: Patricia Ann McCloskey

Patricia Ann Smith McCloskey, age 73 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Swedesboro, NJ passed away September 23, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar & Geraldine Smith; brother, Robert Smith and sister, Bobbie Jean Hengy. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Patrick McCloskey, Sr. of Franklin, TN; son, Patrick (Stephanie) McCloskey, Jr. of Williamstown, NJ; daughters, Theresa (James) Maccarone of Franklin, TN and Melissa Gable of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren, Erin McCloskey, Brittanie Maccarone, Courtney Maccarone McPeak, Ashley Maccarone, Lucas Gable, Olivia Gable and Ella Kester; great-grandson, Oliver McPeak.

A private graveside service will be held at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com