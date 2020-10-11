Franklin Tomorrow’s Oct 12 FrankTalks to Focus on Equity in Today’s World

On Monday, Oct. 12, Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks program, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour, will focus on “Addressing Equity in Today’s World.”

The panel of speakers will include Walter Simmons, representing the Franklin Justice & Equity Coalition, Brad Perry, representing The Public Franklin, Inetta Gaines of the African American Heritage Society, and Derrick Solomon, representing Hard Bargain Association. Panelists will discuss issues and information surrounding equity across the world, across the country, and in Franklin and Williamson County.

The October 12 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit october12franktalks.eventbrite.com.