In Case Y'all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
tin roof 2

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

Mike Wolfe


1Mike Wolfe Appears in New Series “Nashville’s Big Back Yard”

American Picker Mike Wolfe, is the spokesperson in a new series called ‘Nashville’s Big Back Yard,’ a trek that takes viewers on 100 miles down the Natchez Trace to Leiper’s Fork, Centerville, Hohenwald, Linden, Mount Pleasant, Santa Fe, Summertown, and a few cities in Alabama. Read More.




2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.



3Franklin Police Execute Padlocking Order at The Tin Roof II

Pursuant to an order from the Circuit Court, the Franklin Police have closed and padlocked a Cool Springs bar, The Tin Roof 2. Read More.



4Police Investigate Alleged Attack at Cool Springs Restaurant

The Franklin Police Department is investigating an alleged assault that took place inside Tony’s Eat & Drink, located at 1000 Meridian Blvd in Franklin, early Sunday morning. Read More.



5Fatal Crash Claims Life of Franklin Man

The driver killed in Sunday’s 12:50 a.m. single-vehicle crash on I-65 North is tentatively identified as a 29-year-old Franklin man. Read More.

