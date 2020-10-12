Jonas Group Publishing Opens Nashville Office

The Jonas family is putting down roots in Nashville. Kevin Jonas, Sr., father of the members of the pop group Jonas Brothers, announced that Jonas Group Entertainment has launched a new Nashville-based publishing division called Jonas Group Publishing. Songwriter Terri Jo Box is the first songwriter to join the roster at the new publishing group, reports MusicRow.

“My love of Nashville goes way back as a writer and an artist,” Jonas, Sr. shared with MusicRow.“There is a multi-genre story that is rising fast in Nashville and we want to be part of it.”

“The roots of Nashville we both have in country and CCM and the wings of Top 40 that he has, it was a no-brainer for me to have the best of both worlds, working with Kevin,” Box added with MusicRow. “He’s also focused on integrity, so that was another thing that drew me to being part of the company. They also set up my situation to where it didn’t look like a lot of deals, because I am able to have creative control in helping to build the company and consulting on writers and artists we work with. He has a long-term game plan. I’m excited about what we are building here in Nashville.”

Cementing her commitment to the songwriting community in 2010, Box founded the popular songwriters showcase, The Music Row Freakshow, at The Local. It was there where she met Jonas, Sr. for the first time, who further recalled to MusicRow, “I was amazed at the talent at this show. She was a shepherd and encourager and emcee over this group and she also wrote incredible songs. I felt like she was a perfect choice as the leader for this group of people and to launch our publishing efforts in Nashville.”

Box is currently living in Music City, by way of Nacogdoches, TX, and is an acclaimed singer-songwriter spanning genres and stacking cuts by major artists like Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde, Shenandoah, Gary Chapman, and more. Her songs have been a part of albums nominated for the GRAMMYs, Emmys, and CMA Awards, with a 2017 ACM Awards win for Album of the Year with Lambert’s THE WEIGHT OF THESE WINGS – as Box had a credit on “Dear Old Sun.”

Built on the mission that “Legacy Begins With Family,” Jonas, Sr. established Jonas Group Entertainment in 2005 – which counts rock group PUBLIC, Melanie Pfirrman, LIVVIA, Mandy Harvey, Lucy Cloud, and author Shaina Kohli Russo on the roster – while then-managing his sons, GRAMMY-nominated global superstars Jonas Brothers. As a songwriter, his tunes have been featured on GOLD and PLATINUM albums, including “When You Look Me In The Eyes” (Jonas Brothers) and “I Still Have The Dream” (Michael W. Smith).