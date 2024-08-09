Franklin Special School District Rebrands as Franklin Special District

Franklin Special District (FSD) recently kicked off the 2024-2025 school year with a

gathering of over 700 faculty and staff for a dynamic morning, themed “Brand New Year!”

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of FSD’s comprehensive brand refresh and new marketing campaign, marking a significant milestone in its history of educational excellence and community engagement. Legally chartered as the Franklin Special School District, FSD introduced its refreshed identity based on insights gained over 18 months through extensive engagement, including focus groups, surveys, and workshops. Representatives from local businesses and organizations, Realtors, district parents, faculty, staff, and school board members all weighed in on the process.

For over a century, FSD has been at the heart of Franklin’s educational landscape. Now, under its new name and refreshed brand, FSD reaffirms its dedication to placing “Students First. Excellence Always. No Exceptions.” This promise is at the core of every endeavor.

“One of the goals of the brand refresh was to reduce confusion and misperception around our name, which is simply a byproduct of a special legislative act,” said School Board Chairman Robert Blair, a Franklin native and alumnus of the school district he now serves. “However, for us, it was important to keep the word ‘special’ in our name. It is a source of great pride to our school board because the FSD is a special place where instruction is innovative, opportunity is unlimited, learning environments support every student, success is celebrated, and the creative and fine arts are held in the highest regard.”

FSD Director of Schools David Snowden, Ph.D., acknowledged the goal of putting forward the exceptional programs, academic excellence, and focus on student and staff wellbeing that are unique to FSD through this new campaign. “We are excited to reintroduce Franklin Special District to our community and beyond,” said Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden.

“This brand refresh underscores our commitment to nurturing each student’s unique journey while maintaining the highest standards of educational excellence.”

FSD’s refreshed brand narrative emphasizes its role not just as a school district but as a supportive educational family deeply rooted in Franklin’s vibrant community. Its connection to the City of Franklin harkens back to its inception in 1906 by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. With a legacy of academic achievement and forward-thinking initiatives, FSD continues to prepare students for success in a rapidly changing world.

Key elements of the brand refresh include a modernized visual identity reflecting the district’s progressive vision and inclusive ethos. This update, combined with a renewed focus on personalized learning, the development of the whole child, and robust extracurricular programs, ensures every student receives the tools and support needed to thrive.

“We are proud to offer robust academic instruction and nationally recognized related arts programming. All of this is punctuated by intentional relationships fostered between students and staff,” Snowden said. “The FSD holds fast to its promise to provide every child with an exemplary education in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging and purpose. And THAT is truly special!”

“As we embark on this new chapter as Franklin Special District, we invite our community to join us in celebrating our commitment to educational excellence and student success,” Blair added.

“For almost 120 years, residents of Franklin have entrusted the FSD with the education of their children, many of whom have gone on to become leaders in business, politics, music, athletics, and science. We hope this refresh will encourage families unfamiliar with our district to visit our schools and see for themselves how we are shaping the future of education.”

About Franklin Special District: Franklin Special District (FSD), legally chartered as Franklin Special School District, is dedicated to providing educational excellence and fostering a supportive community environment in Franklin, TN. FSD prepares prekindergarten through eighth-grade students for success through innovative teaching and personalized learning experiences. It is firmly committed to the promise of “Students First. Excellence Always. No Exceptions.”

