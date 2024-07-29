Franklin’s Clyde Barnhill Receives Municipal League Local Government Leadership Award

For more than 35 years, Alderman Clyde Barnhill has tackled the challenge of planning and managing the rapid growth of one of the fastest growing communities in the state, bringing institutional knowledge and humility that will benefit the city of Franklin and its residents for decades to come.

In recognition of his dedication to public service, Barnhill was awarded the Bob Kirk Local Government Leadership Award on Tuesday, July 23, during the 84th Annual Conference of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) held at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The Bob Kirk Local Government Leadership Award is presented to the council member, alderman, or commissioner who is at least in their second term of service to their municipality and has shown themselves to be an outstanding public servant to both their municipality and their community. The award is named for Dyersburg City Alderman and TML Past President Bob Kirk who served his city for nearly 51 years as an elected official.

First elected in 1988, Barnhill’s focus in serving his community has been on ensuring Franklin’s rapid growth is done in a way that is “smart,” both in terms of land use and city finances. His background in business has helped support and keep the city’s AAA bond rating and ensure Franklin remains in strong financial standing.

He has also helped craft development standards that set a high bar for investment in Franklin and been involved in annexation of additional property within the city. A major north-south roadway corridor in the city would not have become a reality without his involvement.

Barnhill’s knowledge makes him an important source of information and mentor to other members on the board. His humility and dedication to public service is an example not only to his fellow board members but also citizens of Franklin.

According to Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore, Barnhill’s years of service to the city will continue to impact Franklin for years to come.

“Franklin is a better place to live, work, and raise a family because of Clyde’s contributions as a conservative financial planner, a considerate land planner, a community contributor, and an all-round community leader,” Moore said. “His impact on Franklin is immeasurable. His record of service is as a problem solver and a budget expert will leave a lasting effect for years to come.”

During his tenure on the Franklin BOMA, Barnhill has served in several leadership roles including chairman of finance committee, chairman of the pension committee, vice-mayor, and a member of the planning commission. He is also a long-time member of the Tennessee Municipal League.

A native of Williamson County and a graduate of Franklin High School, Barnhill graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and served in the U.S. Army. He spent 39 years working for CPS/Plus Mark Corp in Franklin before retiring and then becoming executive director of the J.L. Clay Senior Citizens Center for eight years.

He has two children: Shannon, an attorney with the state of Tennessee and Susan, a teacher with the Williamson County School System, as well as two grandchildren.

The previous recipients of the Bob Kirk Local Leadership Award include former Columbia Vice Mayor Dr. Christa Martin (2018), Jackson Councilman Johnny Dodd (2019), former Franklin Alderwoman Margaret Martin (2021), Germantown Alderwoman Mary Anne Gibson (2022), and Collegedale Commissioner Katie Lamb (2023).

