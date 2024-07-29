OneGenAway Invites Community to Take a Swing at Hunger

Nonprofit OneGenAway is asking the community to take a swing at hunger in Alabama, mid-Tennessee and Florida’s panhandle by supporting its Annual Golf Invitational, planned for Monday, Aug. 5, at The Grove, 6200 Wildings Blvd., College Grove. Sponsoring a hole for $200 translates to 1,000 meals.

OneGenAway rescues high-quality, surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants, farms, and caterers and redistributes that food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. Last year, the nonprofit shared 7.7 million meals with families in mid-Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle through its no-questions-asked drive-thru Mobile Pantries and a network of partner agencies that include schools, homeless and domestic violence shelters, and other food pantries.

According to founder and CEO Chris Whitney, there is an even greater need for the nonprofit’s food pantries this year:

● In middle Tennessee, the average number of households needing food from OneGenAway’s Mobile Pantry increased by 17% compared to 2022 data.

● In Alabama, nearly half a million people are living with food insecurity, according to the Hunger Free America.

● In the Florida panhandle, food insecurity rates are higher than the national and state average, according to Feeding America.

“Everyone should have access to healthy food – no questions asked,” said Whitney. He and his wife, Elaine co-founded OneGenAway in 2014. “Supporting our golf invitational supports our mission to end hunger, and every dollar donated counts.”

One dollar donated to OneGenAway translates to five meals. That’s five families impacted by a single dollar. “Working together, we can end hunger in our lifetime so every adult, child and senior has access to healthy food.”

To learn more about OneGenAway’s Mobile Pantry, including drive-thru locations, visit https://onegenaway.com/mobile-pantry. To make a one-time or recurring tax-deductible donation, visit https://onegenaway.com/donate/.

For more information, email [email protected].

