Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Opens in May

A weekday farmers market is coming to downtown Franklin.

Franklin Five Points Market will open every Tuesday beginning on May 11th from 4 pm – 7 pm at 100 5th Avenue North.

Via Instagram, the market shared the announcement, “We are excited to announce the arrival of a brand new week-day Farmers Market in Historic Downtown Franklin, TN. Starting May 11th, you’ll be able to join us and our incredible vendors at Five Points Franklin Market as we provide local produce, handmade products and artisan goods each Tuesday from 4pm-7pm.”

The vendors who will be on hand include Ellie’s Doughnuts, Bonnie Blue Farm, High Brown, Pig and Leaf, Hughmus Organic, Tasty Good Eats, Fireflour Bakery, Edison McCarthy, RC Farms, and Kelly’s Berry Farm.

For the latest updates, visit their Instagram.