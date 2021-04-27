Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Opens in May

By
Donna Vissman
-
Franklin Five Points Farmer's Market Opens in May

A weekday farmers market is coming to downtown Franklin.

Franklin Five Points Market will open every Tuesday beginning on May 11th from 4 pm – 7 pm at 100 5th Avenue North.

Via Instagram, the market shared the announcement, “We are excited to announce the arrival of a brand new week-day Farmers Market in Historic Downtown Franklin, TN. Starting May 11th, you’ll be able to join us and our incredible vendors at Five Points Franklin Market as we provide local produce, handmade products and artisan goods each Tuesday from 4pm-7pm.”

The vendors who will be on hand include Ellie’s Doughnuts, Bonnie Blue Farm, High Brown, Pig and Leaf, Hughmus Organic, Tasty Good Eats, Fireflour Bakery, Edison McCarthy, RC Farms, and Kelly’s Berry Farm.

For the latest updates, visit their Instagram.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here