Family Awakened by Smoke Alarms to Fire in Home

FRANKLIN, TN – At 6:50 AM Monday Morning, Williamson County Rescue Squad Stations 21, 30, 14, 22, 23, 24, and Box 94 were dispatched to a structure fire on Leipers Creek Road. Station 31 was toned out by automatic mutual aid as well as Williamson County Emergency Management Agency 1140, 1142, 1143, and 1144. Working smoke alarms awakened the occupants of the home who were able to safely exit the structure and call 911. The fire was directly under the master bedroom where occupants were sleeping. Assistant Chief Bob Galoppi was first on scene to find a 13,000 square foot home approximately 1 mile off the roadway, up a steep incline. There was a working fire in two rooms of the home. Due to the size of the home and the distance from the roadway, Maury County Fire and Fairview Fire were alerted for tanker support. Although four occupants were displaced due to the fire, there were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to less that 1% of the value of the home.

Spring Hill Fire was also put on notice for district coverage in the southern end of the county. EMA 1145 and 1146 also provided coverage at our stations until the scene was cleared. Williamson County EMS and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted us on the call.

For the second time this month, working smoke alarms have saved lives in Williamson County! We are thankful that our community is heeding the message of “Hear the Beep Where you Sleep.”

If you are in need of a smoke alarm, please call 615-790-5821 or email [email protected] and provide your name, address, and phone number. A fire department representative will then contact you to schedule a time for the installation.

In addition to having working smoke alarms, follow these other important tips to make sure your home is fire-safe:

Always stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling, or broiling food.

a childproof lock. Develop a home fire escape plan with two ways out of every room and an

Keep portable space heaters and candles 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people, furniture, and pets.

Always turn off portable space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed.

Have the chimney cleaned and checked regularly.

Do not smoke in bed.

Make sure that all matches and ashes are cool before being thrown away.

https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/prevention-education-and-outreach/get-alarmed-tn.html