Preparing Your Skin for Spring: Facials and Chemical Peels

The Spring season is a time of renewal, new beginnings and winter recovery. It is also the best time to renew your skin and allow it to recover from winter as the warmer weather begins. Cold weather plays a harsh role when it comes to the health of our skin. The low humidity, intense cold and indoor heating all affect our skin causing it to become dry, dull and even flaky. What is the remedy for these winter skin blues? Facials and Chemical Peels.

Facials

A facial can help rejuvenate your skin to restore the health and glow that the winter season took away. In addition to it being a relaxing and pampering experience, your skin will receive added hydration and the nourishing treatment it deserves. During a facial your skin is cleansed, exfoliated and any impurities will be extracted leaving you with a radiant, healthy glow.

How to Prepare for a Facial

Find a reputable spa and aesthetician you trust.

Review the various types of facials offered to decide which best suits your skin’s needs.

Determine your skin’s needs and discuss this with your aesthetician. Is your main concern black heads, dryness, wrinkles etc.? This helps your aesthetician design the best facial for your skin.

Once your facial is performed, you can inquire about products sold in the spa that will help you maintain your renewed skin from home.

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels are the perfect new beginning for your Springtime skin revival. This service takes away dead, unhealthy skin by removing the outer layers of skin. These outer layers are often damaged due to harsh winter weather, sun, acne and more.

How to Prepare for a Chemical Peel

Understand Peel Degrees

Peel degrees refers to the depth of the peel. Your MedSpa professional can help determine which degree is best for you based on your skin, the time of year and other various factors.

Ensure you have no other major skin treatments for at least 2 weeks prior to your appointment.

In the days leading up to your chemical peel service, avoid using abrasive scrubs, exfoliants and facial masks.

After your Chemical peel service is performed, be sure to talk to your aesthetician regarding a skin regimen and ask which products you can use to maintain your renewed skin and protect it from the upcoming warmer weather while at home.

After your Chemical peel service is performed, be sure to talk to your aesthetician regarding a skin regimen and ask which products you can use to maintain your renewed skin and protect it from the upcoming warmer weather while at home.