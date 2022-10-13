Franklin Farmers Market Must Move by January 2025

When Holladay Properties purchased The Factory in Franklin in 2021, one of the first questions of many was how it would affect Franklin Farmers Market (FFM). At that time of purchase, FFM representatives had had several conversations with the developers and they had been told that the management change would not affect them. But now, they have learned that they will need to find a new home before January 1, 2025 when their lease runs out.

Holladay Properties has proposed moving the FFM to a location on the north side of the property, according to the Williamson Herald, but FFM Director Amy Tavalin stated that the space would not allow them to grow, and the market keeps growing.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary July 2, 2022, FFM was started by eight farmers who often ended the day with much of their produce going home with them, now most of the farmers are selling out of their products by the end of the day.

Three of the original farmers — Hank Delvin of Delvin Farms, J. R. Stroud of Jones Mill Farm, and Patrick Kelly of Kelly’s Berry Farm — all have great memories of their time at The Factory in Franklin, and have enjoyed seeing FFM keep growing, but they know it is time to move. They have seen the market go from a small shed, to a shed that covers 50 booths to having many vendors have to have covered booths in the parking lot. And parking has become more and more of a problem with the addition of more booth space.

More than 100 vendors, 70 of them farms, offer everything from fresh vegetables to eggs to locally raised meats, as well as delicious foods and many handmade crafts, like soaps and cutting boards. While originally drawing local residents, the FFM now draws tourists and shoppers from adjacent counties.

A producer only market, this means that all of the items offered for sale at each booth must be grown or made by the owner of the booth. For some, the FFM has been so successful it has allowed them to expand their business from a small booth at the beginning to a much larger space, supporting more than just themselves.

Originally a summer-only market, FFM has grown into a year-round market with hours 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. from May until October, and from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. from November until April.

Because they are now a year-round market, Tavalin hopes they will be able to secure a space that is more conducive to shopping during the winter months, with space to expand, and the opportunity for more parking.

Three options have been mentioned: the Ag Expo Center, Harlinsdale Farm across the street from The Factory, and Franklin First United Methodist Church (FFUMC). FFM already has a relationship with the church. Farmers from the market donate thousands of pounds of food a year to their Giving Garden program.

“The Giving Garden has a unique partnership with several of the farmers at the Franklin Farmers Market to receive ‘end of the day’ produce as the market closes,” says the FFUMC website. “Now, this abundance will be delivered directly to … hundreds of people in the local community who may not otherwise have access to healthy produce.”

FFM is a 501(c)(5) non-profit agricultural organization with the mission to keep Tennessee’s beautiful farmlands green and growing. The FFM provides a connection between farmers and the public to create a partnership that assures a more sustainable future for everyone, according to their website. They are led by a board of directors made up of farmers from the market, who also oversee the vendor selection process. Tavalin manages the day-to-day duties of the market and reports to the board.

Continuing the FFM is not only massively important to the livelihood of local farmers, but also to the health of the local community. Begun as a reaction to the growing farm-to-table movement in the early 2000s, it has become the source of healthy produce for many in the community.

As Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said at the FFM anniversary celebration this summer, “The fact that they are bringing healthy food to our community that is locally grown is part of being a sustainable community. The farmers market is not only a source of food, but a great place to socialize, see friends and hear great music. We look forward to the market being a great resource for our city for years to come.”