WEATHER ALERT- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH, TORNADOES, POWER OUTAGES

For your close to home forecast and LIVE Radar find your county here

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 549 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 355 PM CDT WED OCT 12 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-031-037-055-071-099-101-109-117-119-149-181-187-189- 130300- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0549.221012T2055Z-221013T0300Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON COFFEE DAVIDSON GILES HARDIN LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY RUTHERFORD WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...MEG...JAN...SHV...LZK...

Tornado Warning

Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 409 PM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 TNC021-037-187-122130- /O.CON.KOHX.TO.W.0010.000000T0000Z-221012T2130Z/ Davidson TN-Williamson TN-Cheatham TN- 409 PM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON...NORTH CENTRAL WILLIAMSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHEATHAM COUNTIES... At 408 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Bellevue, or 12 miles northwest of Franklin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near... Franklin, Forest Hills and Belle Meade around 420 PM CDT. Brentwood around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Bells Bend. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 191 and 204. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3593 8704 3615 8707 3618 8686 3596 8681 TIME...MOT...LOC 2108Z 266DEG 36KT 3606 8699 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN $$ Adcock