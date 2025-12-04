Five Things to Know About the Franklin Christmas Parade

The Franklin Christmas parade is a tradition that has taken place for over 30 years. This year, the parade will take place on Saturday, December 6th at 1 pm in downtown Franklin. The event will take place rain or shine.

Before heading out to see the parade, here are five things to know.

Arrive early to downtown Franklin

The streets will close promptly at noon. To ensure a spot to watch the parade, plan to arrive early to downtown Franklin and spend time shopping on Main Street to mark a few names off your list. We suggest to arrive around 11 am.

Theme for 2025 Parade

The 2025 theme for this year’s event is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” a salute to first responders and military.

Grand Marshal is Alma McLemore

Alma McLemore, executive director of the African American Heritage Society and longtime community advocate, will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

Born and raised in Franklin’s historic Natchez neighborhood. She has served on numerous boards and task forces, including the Williamson County Emergency Relief Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Community Housing Partnership, WAVES, Franklin Tomorrow, Mercy Children’s Clinic, New Hope Academy, the Battle of Franklin Trust, and more. She also serves on the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission, the Franklin Housing Commission and the City Civil War Commission. She enjoyed a long career with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and also served as a Realtor in Franklin.

New for this Year – Nikki Burdine and Neil Orne will Emcee the Event

The annual Franklin Christmas Parade is adding a new element this year. Williamson County residents and former TV personalities Nikki Burdine and Neil Orne will serve as the official emcees.

Burdine and Orne will provide live commentary on the parade that will be broadcast live throughout Main Street from a stage in the Franklin square. Ascension St. Thomas is sponsoring the stage and sound system.

Find the Perfect Spot to Watch the Parade – See the Route Below

You may brings chairs to watch the parade along the route. Expect the parade to last at least two hours. The grand finale of the parade is Santa on his red sleigh and he will be bringing the snow with him.





