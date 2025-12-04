Photo of the Day: December 4, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Gaylord Opryland Resort unveiled a dazzling new addition to its celebrated holiday lineup during its 42nd annual A Country Christmas event. Making its exclusive Nashville debut at the resort POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will bring the glitz of Broadway and the wonder of cirque together in an enchanting holiday production and experience for the entire family. This new cirque holiday spectacle will take center stage through December 31, 2025, promising guests an unforgettable and immersive experience filled with world-class circus and magic acts, music, and awe-inspiring performances.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, created by acclaimed Broadway director and producer Neil Goldberg, has captivated audiences through award-winning books, toys, animation, TV, and live entertainment experiences. “Our mission is to deliver high-quality, high-value family content to audiences around the world,” says Goldberg. “Partnering with Gaylord Opryland allows us to expand that mission through extraordinary live performances at a destination renowned for holiday programming.”

The all-new holiday stage show is based on the popular POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance storybook series and television special, which follows the whimsical journey of three best friends, Pomp, Snow, and Cirqueumstance, as they study music, magic, and circus arts at a secret university before sharing their remarkable talents and heartfelt holiday messages with the world. Find tickets here.

