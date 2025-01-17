First Missionary Baptist Church Invites Community to MLK Day Service

The First Missionary Baptist Church is once again inviting all members of the community to commemorate the life and times of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King with a program on Monday, January 20th.

The program begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 with a presentation at The First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street, Franklin.

The theme of the event is titled “The Power of a Dream.” Guest speaker for the event will be Bishop Bobby Sanders and Pastor D.A. Archie II. There is no march this year after the event.

First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 113 Natchez Street and the phone number is (615) 794-5521.

