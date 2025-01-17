Newk’s Eatery Heats Up 2025 With Spiciest Season Yet

Known for its expansive selection of sandwiches, salads, pizzas and soups, Newk’s Eatery is welcoming its hottest menu options to date. From Jan. 15 to April 1, the brand is launching its “Spicy Season,” bringing back a fan favorite — the Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Salad — and debuting a new Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap. Rounding out the season’s highlights will be two spicy favorites, The Italian Sandwich and Newk’s “Q” Pizza.

The lineup includes:

Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Salad : Filled with Chicken, Cheddar, Romaine blend, grape tomatoes, carrots and green onions tossed in house-made Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned black beans, avocado and garnished with crispy tortilla strips

: Filled with Chicken, Cheddar, Romaine blend, grape tomatoes, carrots and green onions tossed in house-made Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned black beans, avocado and garnished with crispy tortilla strips NEW Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap : Chicken, bacon, Cheddar, Romaine blend, tomatoes, jalapeños and spicy jalapeño ranch dressing wrapped up tight in a flour tortilla

: Chicken, bacon, Cheddar, Romaine blend, tomatoes, jalapeños and spicy jalapeño ranch dressing wrapped up tight in a flour tortilla Newk’s “Q” Pizza – The classic flavor combination of chicken, bacon and Mozzarella sits atop Newk’s signature white BBQ sauce and is topped with chili oil and jalapeños

– The classic flavor combination of chicken, bacon and Mozzarella sits atop Newk’s signature white BBQ sauce and is topped with chili oil and jalapeños The Italian Sandwich: Ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hot cherry pepper relish, mayo, creole mustard and Italian sauce make a loaded, memorable meal

“Our ‘Spicy Season’ is the perfect opportunity to bring a little extra flavor to the table,” said Frank Paci, CEO. “We know our fans are going to love a little heat during the colder months.”

To explore these new menu items and learn more about Newk’s, visit Newks.com . To sign up for Newk’s Rewards, download the Newk’s Eatery app or visit Newks.com/rewards .

