Fast Food Friday for January 3, 2020, is a bi-weekly food feature about fast food including local and national chains. We try to find the latest limited menu items and promotions happening in the Middle Tennessee area.
1$3 Famous Bowl Back at KFC
With mashed potatoes, sweet corn, crispy chicken, and home-style gravy topped with cheese, KFC Famous Bowls® are a classic for a reason. Available for a limited time at participating locations.
2New White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese at Arby’s
Creamy and smooth white cheddar mac & cheese made with elbow macaroni. Available for a limited time.
3Culver’s Colby Jack Pub Burger is Back
Fresh U.S. beef, Wisconsin Cheese, 4-pepper mayo and crispy onions. You can find the Colby Jack Pub Burger at participating locations for a limited time.
4Zaxby’s New Caribbean Jerk Fillet Sandwich
Signature hand-breaded fillet with a fruity, sweet, and spicy Caribbean Jerk sauce and added in sliced banana peppers, crisp lettuce, and mayonnaise.
5New Electric Blue Raspberry Freeze at Taco Bell
It features one of America’s mythical fruits, the iconic Blue Raspberry – with its mix of sweet and tart – paired with a sour swirl that will have your taste buds buzzing and begging for more. Go ahead, turn up the volume on your refreshment and grab the Electric Blue Raspberry Freeze for a limited time at participating locations.