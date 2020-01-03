Located in Arrington, Hardeman Springs is a developing community with new homes available from the award-winning builder Turnberry Homes.

Turnberry Homes is a premier new home builder, presenting finely crafted homes serving the many communities of Williamson County and nearby South Davidson County. Buyers discover the personal service and attention to detail of a custom home builder with more than 30 years of experience. They understand what area buyers want and need and focus on the distinctive details that make Middle Tennessee the best place to call home.

Available plots in the Hardeman Springs:

5508 Hardeman Springs Blvd

5 bedrooms

5.5 baths

4,303 sq ft

$829,900

Popular Stonehaven plan includes master and guest bedrooms on main level, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with island, cabinets to ceiling, and bar, office, fabulous master suite, bonus room and extra large storage/expansion area that could be finished, 3-car garage. Building is recently completed and ready for your family.

5512 Hardeman Springs Blvd

5 bedrooms

4.5 baths

4,668 sq ft

$849,900

This beautiful Nottingham Plan includes 2 bedrooms on main level, vaulted family room with built-ins, chef’s kitchen, covered back porch, bonus room, storage, 3-car garage.

5513 Hardeman Springs Blvd (SALE PENDING)

4 bedrooms

3.5 baths

3,667 sq ft

$789,900

Popular St. Andrews plan offers 3 bedrooms on the main level, 4th bedroom/bath and bonus room on upper level. High ceilings, lots of natural light & open concept. Great Master Suite with incredible master closet, excellent storage space, 3-Car Garage.