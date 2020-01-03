A new pet shop has opened in Spring Hill.

Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop opened just days before Christmas.

Located at 4910 Port Royal Road, the new store is open 8 a – 7 p, Monday – Saturday, and 11 a – 7 p on Sunday.

You will find products for your cats, bone buffets for your dogs, and more. They also carry Kurgo products that are made for people on the go or who want to take their dog with them- car harnesses, seat belt accessories, and seat hammocks are necessities for pet travel safety. For the more adventurous pups, backpack harnesses, travel bowls, and running belts are available.

For the latest updates, follow Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop on Facebook.