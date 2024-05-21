Fairview High Students Graduate with College Degrees, Certifications

Mechatronics students at Fairview High have earned their associate’s degree before even attending their high school graduation.

Eleven students graduated this year with an Associate Degree in Engineering Systems Technology, and seven students earned a technical certificate from Columbia State Community College.

“The mechatronics program at Fairview High is a joint partnership with Columbia State Community College that affords our students an amazing opportunity,” said FVHS Principal Chris Butler. “This program not only focuses on the context through problem-solving and thinking, but it also allows our students to work on their soft skills, like communication within a team setting, that are vital in today’s job market. Once completing this program, students have many different ramps in which they can exit after graduation. They can enter straight into the workforce, further their education at a four-year university or go on to get more on-the-job training. This truly is a program for every type of student.”

The Fairview High mechatronics program began in 2016 and gives students the opportunity to earn credit toward an associate degree while working on their high school diplomas. To date, 52 Fairview High students have graduated with an associate degree, and 54 have graduated with a technical certificate.

This is also the first year that Fairview High students have graduated from the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) dual enrollment program with Columbia State Community College. The seven seniors who completed 16 hours of EMT coursework and passed their National Registry of EMT skills test are also listed below.

Earning the Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Systems Technology:

Keegan Appleton-Magnon

Joseph Call

Ethan Gonzalez

Oliver Hulan

Christian Hurt

Brayden Ireland

Peyton Kues

Michael Maguire

Jamison O’Hara

Tristan Roberts

Mahonry Santiago

Earning the Technical Certificate in Engineering Systems Technology:

John Barker

William Borre

Ellis Caldwell

Robert Dawson

Trenton DeMoss

Bryce Embry

Xavier White

Completed EMT Dual Enrollment and Passed National Registry of EMT Skills test:

Robert Dawson

Anna Ruth Jean

Ian Lowry

Jaelyn Luke

Faith Matson

Trevor Maxon

Lindsay Wallace

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email