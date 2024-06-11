Baseball Camp at Summit High

Summit High’s Baseball Camp begins next week, so don’t miss your chance to register.

Rising third through eighth graders are invited to join the SHS baseball team and staff for their camp June 17-18. From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day, campers will hone their abilities and learn new skills.

To register, fill out the online Google form. The cost per student is $100. Campers should bring their baseball equipment, cleats, tennis shoes and water.

Contact SHS head baseball coach Gregory Manuel with any questions. Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill.

Source: WCS

