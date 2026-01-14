Entrepreneurship Center Accepting Applications for 2026-27 School Year

The Entrepreneurship Center (EC) is now accepting applications for the 2026-2027 school year.

All rising tenth through twelfth-grade students in WCS are eligible to attend the EC. Students can access the application by selecting the EIC icon on their ClassLink Dashboard . All applications are due by February 13, 2026.

“The EC offers opportunities not found in a traditional high school program, including mentorship from local business leaders, speaker series and pitch nights,” said EC Assistant Director Paula Chilton. “If you’ve ever dreamed of starting your own business or consider yourself an outside-the-box thinker, this is your chance to gain hands-on experience working with real businesses.”

For those wanting to learn more about the program, the EC will host an open house on Wednesday, January 28, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email