Fairview High TV Film Students Win National Award

Fairview High’s TV/Film program is adding another national honor to its growing list of achievements.

Kody Jenkins, Adam McCormack, Charley Coole, Ava Schuster and Ben McCormack won first place in the Short Film Division II category at the 2025 Student Television Network (STN) Challenge Competition for their short film Mixed Signals.

“This is so amazing,” said Fairview High freshman Kody Jenkins. “I am thrilled to have my name attached to something so good.”

This is the second national award the program has received in the last few months. In November, Fairview High junior Mason Hickman received the news that he had won first-place at the 2025 STN Challenge Competition for his film The Legend of Werewolf Springs.

Each winner at this year’s competition will receive a plaque. For a complete list of winners, visit the STN website.

Source: WCS

More School News!

