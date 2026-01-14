Fairview High School Band to Host Songwriter’s Night

The Fairview High School Band will present a Songwriter’s Night on January 17 to offer the community an evening of live music and a chance to support their program. The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Franklin Special District Performing Arts Center located at 1030 Excellence way in Franklin.

This year’s lineup brings together an impressive group of artists representing a range of musical accomplishments. Ty Herndon, the multi‑platinum country artist known for his long list of chart-topping hits, will headline the event. He will be joined by Jim Collins, a renowned hit songwriter whose work has shaped some of country music’s biggest tracks, and Lauren Mascitti, a rising star whose songwriting and vocal talent continue to earn national attention.

Additional performers include Erik Halbig, Collins Horton, Jaga Oato and Jill Goolsby, rounding out an evening designed to showcase both established and emerging talent. The program will also feature a special performance by Westwood Elementary Principal Dr. Shelley Kofahl.

Tickets are available at multiple price levels:

$30 – Back seating

$50 – Front seating

$75 VIP – Premium seating plus a meet‑and‑greet with select performers

A silent auction will run throughout the event, providing another way for guests to support the Fairview High School Band. Items up for bid will include signed books and hats from country music artists Alan Jackson and George Strait.

Tickets may be purchased online.

Source: WCS

