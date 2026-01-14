WCS Leads State in ACT Performance

The data is in, and WCS leads the state with the highest percentage of students to score 21 or higher on the ACT exam.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), 79 percent of the WCS Class of 2025 scored at least a 21 composite on the ACT. Students who score a 21 composite or higher are eligible for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

“Achieving a 21 composite score can unlock scholarship opportunities and open doors for students beyond high school,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This success reflects the dedication of teachers at every grade level. I’m proud of our students for their hard work and grateful to every educator who helped make this possible.”

The WCS Class of 2025 also had the highest average composite score in the state with a 25.3. The State average composite is 19.3. In addition, 55 percent of the district’s graduating class were identified as having met all four college-readiness benchmarks set by the ACT.

For more information about State ACT data, visit the TDOE website .

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email