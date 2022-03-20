Eat Tacos for a Chance to Win a Pair of Bonnaroo Tickets, Details Here

Condado Tacos presents the ultimate “Eat and Enter Adventure” with a grand prize of two Platinum 4-day ticket packages to the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival from June 16-19, 2022 in Manchester, TN. This exclusive promotion is available by downloading the Condado Rewards App and runs through April 15th and the winner will be announced on April 20th.

Simply download the Condado Rewards App and within the ‘NEWS’ section of the app is a sweepstake opt-in and short sign-up. Bonus sweepstakes entries with each purchase, up to one bonus entry per day throughout the promotion.

The “Eat and Enter Adventure” sweepstakes winner will receive a grand prize of 2 Platinum Bonnaroo tickets to the 4-day festival, First Class airfare for 2 (up to $3000 value), shuttle service to and from airport, Catered Condado food at Bonnaroo, up-close stage viewing for all shows, luxury camping, and premium complimentary food and beverage offerings daily.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our most loyal guests this exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President & CEO. “Our “Eat and Enter Adventure” sweepstakes is all about providing a connection with our communities through our App, and in this case, offering an incredible opportunity to one of our Condado Rewards guests to participate in the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival experience.”

Fresh, clean, crave-able food drives the Condado menu. Signature taco suggestions including Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells, anchor a menu with innovative ingredients such as Korean BBQ with pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak, and the Limited Time Offer Kevin Taco with its secret chili cheese shell. Condado has tacos for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, ranging from $3.85 – $5.50. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins. Condado has a full bar with a large assortment of tequilas and specialty margaritas like the Gran Clasico and the Limited Time Offer Spiced Pineapple Mezcalita.

Condado Tacos celebrates each of the communities they join by working with local artists to paint the walls of each restaurant with unique, street-art-inspired murals – floor to ceiling. And just like with their artwork, this “Eat and Enter Adventure” sweepstakes is all about Condado Tacos engaging with its guests in a way that reflects Condado’s focus on community, art, food, and fun.

Condado Tacos expects growth in a number of units, planning to double the size of the company by the end of 2023. With 30 locations in ten markets across six states, Condado resonates with a broad audience through its Come As You Are vibe and emphasis on delivering high-quality food, speed, and service. New Condado Tacos locations are opening soon in Charlotte, NC in May along with several others to be announced and opened throughout the year. For additional information, visit Condado Tacos Locations.