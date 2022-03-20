Don’t Miss Out on These Important Tax-Filing Tips Ahead of Tax Day

With Tax Day (Monday, April 18, 2022) approaching, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards and the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy are sharing important tax-filing information to assist Tennessee consumers during this busy season.

The Tennessee State Board of Accountancy protects the public interest by ensuring that persons professing special competence in accountancy meet minimum requirements to be a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). To learn more about the Board’s mission, rules governing CPAs, or to file a complaint if a consumer believes he or she has been treated unfairly, visit our website.

“While tax-filing season may feel intimidating, consumers should remember that licensed certified public accountants are valuable resources when preparing a tax return. Using a licensed CPA can give consumers peace of mind that they are working with a licensed professional,” said Board Executive Director Wendy Garvin. “Additionally, consumers should remember that if they believe they need more time to complete their taxes, the time to review their options is in advance of the April 18 due date.”

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing 2021 tax returns on January 24, 2022. The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns or an extension to file is April 18, 2022. Taxpayers requesting an extension to file have until Monday, October 17, 2022, to file.

An extension to file is not an extension to pay taxes due. If an extension is requested, it is important that the taxpayer understand the requirements for any estimated tax due as penalties and interest could accrue until the taxes due are paid.

To verify the license of a certified public accountant, visit TDCI’s website.

Free Tax Preparation

Some taxpayers may qualify to have their taxes prepared for free through one of two long-standing IRS programs. People with low to moderate income may benefit from this free tax help through one of these programs.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) : This program is for taxpayers who earn $58,000 or less, taxpayers with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.

: This program is for taxpayers who earn $58,000 or less, taxpayers with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers. Tax Counseling for the Elderly: This program is for people age 60 or older specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.

More information on these programs can be found here.

Free File Program

Consumers who decide to file their tax returns themselves should remember their options available through the IRS Free File Program, a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry leaders who provide their brand-name products for free. The program provides two ways for taxpayers to prepare and file their federal income tax online for free:

Guided Tax Preparation provides free online tax preparation and filing at an IRS partner site. The service is provided at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. Only taxpayers whose AGI is $73,000 or less qualify for a free Federal tax return using IRS Free File guided tax preparation.

provides free online tax preparation and filing at an IRS partner site. The service is provided at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. Only taxpayers whose AGI is $73,000 or less qualify for a free Federal tax return using IRS Free File guided tax preparation. Free File Fillable Forms are available to taxpayers of any income level. The IRS provides free electronic forms for consumers to complete. Consumers who choose this option should remember they must prepare their own tax returns using only the IRS forms, instructions, and publications. No tax preparation guidance is provided.

To find out more information about the IRS Free File Program click here.