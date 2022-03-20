Meet Eric Dilts, Franklin Theatre’s New Managing Director

The Franklin Theatre, a division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Dilts as its new Managing Director. In the role, Dilts will be responsible for leading the nonprofit’s programmatic and operational business including spearheading community engagement and guest relations initiatives.

Most recently, Dilts was the Executive Director of the Nashville Jazz Workshop, a venerable nonprofit music education institution with its own live jazz performance venue in Nashville. During his tenure, he led the organization in all phases of its business, building on its reputation as a jazz presenter, music education institution, and community partner.

Dilts has a long history in music business, finance, fundraising, and economic development. Having earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music Business from the School of Music at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, he was the President/CEO of a Los Angeles-based, home entertainment company; the President of a Los Angeles-based, optical media tech company; a Co-Founder of a boutique production company; the Director of an Illinois-based business incubator; and an Advisor at Morgan Stanley. In addition, he has held executive board positions at various nonprofit organizations.

“This is a very exciting day for the entire community, as Eric assumes leadership for the cherished and historic “Jewel of Main Street’,” commented Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “His adept management skills displayed at the Nashville Jazz Workshop – another stellar cultural arts nonprofit in middle Tennessee – will undoubtedly help further The Franklin Theatre’s mission of providing world-class performing arts experiences to diverse Williamson County residents and visitors.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the team of The Franklin Theatre and the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County,” stated Dilts. “This opportunity to uphold the legacy of The Franklin Theatre and help usher it into the future is remarkable. It truly is a gem for the entire region, and I look forward to preserving this historic building, growing community relationships, and welcoming new and returning guests into our doors for powerful performing arts experiences.”

Dilts begins in his role on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. For more information about The Franklin Theatre, visit www.franklintheatre.com.