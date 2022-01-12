Bonnaroo Releases 2022 Lineup

After canceling the event in 2021 due to flooding, and canceling in 2020 due to COVID, the 2022 dates have been released for Bonnaroo.

The music festival in Manchester on the farm will return on June 16-19. Three days of entertainment. Artists headliners on this year’s lineup include country artists The Chicks, formerly known as Dixie Chicks, rapper 21 Savage, Flume, and viral sensation, Roddy Ricch.

Other artists set to perform include Robert Plant, Alison Kraus, Lord Huron, Billy Strings, Porter Robertson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rezz, Herbie Hancock, and more.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 13th at noon.

See the complete lineup below. For the latest updates, visit their website here.