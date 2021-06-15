Earn a Free Ticket to Pilgrimage Festival by Volunteering

Pilgrimage Festival, a two-day music and arts festival, will take place September 25-26, 2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The festival is seeking volunteers for the event in exchange for a free ticket and a t-shirt.

In order to receive the free ticket, you must volunteer for ten hours. You can work with your friends, request to be scheduled around your favorite performances, and in addition to an event pass, gain the experience of an incredible behind-the-scenes adventure.

Here’s what you need to know about the volunteer application.

STEP 1: Complete Application! Keep in mind that this information will be used to create the schedule, so be sure to denote any special interests and skills. A non-refundable processing fee may be required to access the application. STEP 2: Purchase Reimbursable Ticket. Purchase the reimbursable ticket as soon as the application is accepted! Often, schedules or special work positions such as Pre and Post Festival are on a first-confirmed-first-served basis. The worker reimbursable ticket is insurance that a work position has been reserved, and is 100% refundable (less 3.25% transaction fee) based on completing assigned work shifts. Please note there are cancellation fees that take effect beginning about 3 weeks prior to the event – cancel prior to Sep 11 avoid fees (see below for cancellation schedule). STEP 3: Confirm. Resources for Confirmed Workers. Access this area with onsite work and schedule information once a reimbursable ticket is submitted. Any Special Categories the worker may be in will post here as well (such as Pre or Post Festival – if no Special Category shows, the worker is not in these categories). Also in this section is the Work With Friends tool, where workers can link with friends to work together when this feature is turned on. The worker Schedule will post here as well, and the ability to Self-Schedule, if available.



How much is the Reimbursable Ticket?

The ticket is 239.00 + a 3.25% non-refundable credit card transaction fee. The 239.00 is reimbursable for those workers that complete all assigned shifts and are in good standing with event and program rules.

Find the volunteer application here.