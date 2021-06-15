Williamson County Property Transfers June 1

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 1-4, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$641,000.00Campbell Station Sec 151046 St Hubbins DrSpring HillTN37174
$612,500.00Polk Place Sec 7221 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
$2,300,000.00236 2nd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$875,000.00Westhaven Section 261339 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.00Liberty Downs1102 Navaho DrBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph11005 Gawler CtSpring HillTN37174
$539,140.008192 Shoals Branch RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$450,000.00Butters4472 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
$647,500.00Polk Place Sec 7209 Karnes DrFranklinTN37064
$566,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 18065 Fenwick LnSpring HillTN37174
$406,000.00Baker Springs Sec 11233 Baker Creek DrSpring HillTN37174
$350,000.004918 Byrd LnCollege GroveTN37046
$460,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 71017 Rochelle AveThompsons StationTN37179
$1,004,848.00Westhaven Sec52718 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$1,278,500.00Tuscany Hills Sec 11607 Bernini PlBrentwoodTN37027
$566,900.00Stream Valley Sec172018 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec67131 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$569,284.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a1001 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
$540,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-25008 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
$723,300.00Falls Grove Sec67092 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$631,727.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17712 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$714,000.00Daventry Sec1Chase Point Dr FranklinTN37067
$900,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec22054 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$1,257,963.00Bishops Gate Wards Mill207 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00Grove Sec118716 Ashbrook LnCollege GroveTN37046
$540,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 241332 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
$390,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 35005 Dupree WaySpring HillTN37174
$649,900.00Churchill Farms Ph 12641 Buckner RdThompsons StationTN37179
$423,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a4007 Randall LnThompsons StationTN37179
$315,000.00Orleans Est Condos2001 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 69242 Brushboro DrBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2498 Essex Park CirFranklinTN37069
$500,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 6864 Walden DrFranklinTN37064
$405,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y3015 Wilcot WayFranklinTN37069
$2,300,000.00South Park244 Noah DrFranklinTN37064
$605,500.00Campbell Station Sec 95005 Campbell Station PkwySpring HillTN37174
$390,000.00Through The Green Sec21639 Shadow Green DrFranklinTN37064
$500,000.00Ashton Park Sec 21402 Burnside DrFranklinTN37067
$2,750,000.00Sacks Gene1584 Ragsdale RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,050,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph1992 Quinn TerNolensvilleTN37135
$1,025,000.00Ellington Park Sec 4109 Beechlawn DrFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph58018 Puddleduck LnSpring HillTN37174
$262,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #l-103FranklinTN37064
$749,990.00Scales Farmstead Ph2408 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$825,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23825 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
$553,939.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37041 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$830,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2430 Lena LnFranklinTN37067
$597,470.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37448 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$996,572.00Hardeman Springs Sec15830 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$483,843.00Waters Edge Sec53070 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$490,277.00Waters Edge Sec53076 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$914,900.00Crews Charles E JrPinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$1,200,000.00Westhaven Sec 36303 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
$1,634,000.00Governors Club The Ph 19 Carmel LnBrentwoodTN37027
$347,000.00Maplelawn Est2812 Maple CirThompsons StationTN37179
$918,000.00Westhaven Section 261011 Verona DrFranklinTN37064
$924,624.00Kingsbarns4002 Wingfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$225,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38204 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$390,000.00Splendor Ridge167 Splendor Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$1,773,423.00Witherspoon Sec69253 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
$653,086.00Lockwood Glen Sec8226 Moray CtFranklinTN37064
$852,888.00Westhaven Sec 16724 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
$638,524.00Tap Root Hills Sec57007 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$598,142.00Tap Root Hills Sec53063 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$805,000.00Hillview Est Sec 21005 Woodside DrBrentwoodTN37027
$530,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3176 London LnFranklinTN37067
$1,200,000.001902 W Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
$935,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 11101 Meadow Bridge LnArringtonTN37014
$872,150.00Stephens Valley Sec61000 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
$750,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 1205 London LnFranklinTN37067
$263,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2049 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$540,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 52424 Trivaca LnNolensvilleTN37135
$545,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 84123 Chancellor DrThompsons StationTN37179
$75,500.00Audubon Cove7323 Audubon CvFairviewTN37062
$377,500.00Audubon Cove Audubon CvFairviewTN37062
$151,000.00Audubon Cove7313 Audubon CvFairviewTN37062
$463,000.004220 Pate RdFranklinTN37064
$445,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 51509 Halifax DrSpring HillTN37174
$470,000.00Copper Ridge Ph63066 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$548,835.00Brixworth Ph53017 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$500,000.00Hillsboro Acres1000 Ridgecrest DrFranklinTN37069
$2,700,000.00Blevins-dant3010 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$850,000.00Westhaven Sec511036 Beckwith StFranklinTN37064
$615,000.00Bent Creek Ph10 Sec26150 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,152,095.00Taramore Ph121917 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
$730,000.00Rogersshire Sec 5515 Bancroft WayFranklinTN37064
$480,000.00Echelon Sec24013 Tomich DrFranklinTN37064
$848,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 51092 Cedarview LnFranklinTN37067
$4,750,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48455 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,700,000.00Lakeview Commercial Park1229 Lakeview DrFranklinTN37067
$2,200,000.00Brandon Park Downs7113 Brandon Park CtFranklinTN37064
$715,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph77013 Salmon RunSpring HillTN37174
$705,910.00Scales Farmstead Ph2413 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$260,000.00Natchez Ridge4104 Natchez Ridge Pvt LnFranklinTN37067
$600,000.005901 Leipers Creek RdColumbiaTN38401
$425,900.00Simmons Ridge Sec8525 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
$1,649,950.00Heights1001 Heights BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$425,900.00Simmons Ridge Sec8531 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
$735,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph25006 Perth CtSpring HillTN37174
$750,000.00Polk Place Sec 2130 Grove LnFranklinTN37064
$501,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 21528 Gesshe CtBrentwoodTN37027
$540,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 72110 Parliament DrThompsons StationTN37179
$450,000.00Riverview Park Sec 9-a109 Turnbrook CtFranklinTN37064
$526,600.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32128 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
$374,600.00Wyngate Est Ph 171626 Zurich DrSpring HillTN37174
$480,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec2580 Truman Rd EFranklinTN37064
$275,000.00Keystone Sec 51459 Ridley DrFranklinTN37064
$612,777.00Campbell Station Sec 155004 Blarney CtSpring HillTN37174
$747,826.00Brooksbank Estates Ph1700 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
$765,000.00Westhaven Sec 12465 Wire Grass LnFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 1-b2806 Tyler CtSpring HillTN37174
$450,000.00Winterset Woods1745 Bastante CtNolensvilleTN37135
$342,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b1516 Hampshire PlThompsons StationTN37179
$1,750,000.00Holly Tree Farms Ph 16430 Annandale CvBrentwoodTN37027
$708,000.00Buckner RdSpring HillTN37174
$792,000.00Kings Chapel Sec54205 Buckeye LnArringtonTN37014
$550,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph11009 Fitzroy CirSpring HillTN37174
$2,750,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 5756 Sinclair CirBrentwoodTN37027
$5,400,000.00Harris Ramona5559 Lynnwood WayFranklinTN37069
$400,000.004627 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37067
$1,637,633.00Grove Sec139217 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
$648,415.00Arrington Ridge Sec17040 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$642,882.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1240 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$727,796.00Westhaven Sec52925 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$752,016.00Arrington Ridge Sec17044 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$2,356,000.00Witherspoon Sec49232 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
$611,790.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1245 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$825,000.00Westhaven Sec 11518 Ardmore PlaceFranklinTN37064
$598,147.00Brixworth Ph61150 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$566,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec22015 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods300 Sweetwater CtBrentwoodTN37027
$385,054.00Pennock Place7123 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$463,534.00Pennock Place7319 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$981,970.00Kingsbarns2022 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$977,313.00Hardeman Springs Sec15533 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
$530,020.00Brixworth Ph53013 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,178,350.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec15012 Gates Mill RdgThompsons StationTN37179
$830,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec21797 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,559,900.00Everbright214 Everbright AveFranklinTN37064
$1,599,900.00Westhaven Sec 7301 Morning Mist LnFranklinTN37067
$1,850,000.00Magnolia Vale Ph 29609 Mitchell PlBrentwoodTN37027
$626,049.00Tap Root Hills Sec53062 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$730,896.00Tap Root Hills Sec57012 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$718,732.00Tap Root Hills Sec57001 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$489,385.00Brixworth Ph61130 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$708,390.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2068 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$754,000.00Westhaven Sec 13197 Acadia AveFranklinTN37064
$172,000.005976 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$564,456.00Brixworth Ph7b9027 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$850,000.00Brookfield Sec 131582 Shining Ore DrBrentwoodTN37027
$575,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1403 Fontaine DrFranklinTN37064
$1,150,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26594 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
$600,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43089 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$750,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 49414 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
$420,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 71026 Watauga CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,676,000.00Westhaven Sec 341552 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,575,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 16011 Foxland DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,281,436.00Taramore Ph129526 Nottaway LnBrentwoodTN37027
$400,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 10-b2062 Dinan CtSpring HillTN37174
$550,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 82121 Parliament DrThompsons StationTN37179
$370,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 181419 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
$795,000.00Willowsprings Sec 5348 Whitewater WayFranklinTN37064
$573,962.00Brixworth Ph7a8026 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$965,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 3c3605 Robbins Nest RdThompsons StationTN37179
$2,365,000.00Brownstones @143 2nd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$775,000.005371 Leipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Henley Sec 1122 Deejay DrFranklinTN37064
$360,000.00Western Woods Sec2 Ph17532 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairviewTN37062
$454,000.00Meadowgreen Acres330 Derby LnFranklinTN37069
$300,000.00Ivan Creek4443 Ivan Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$2,250,000.00114 Gist StFranklinTN37064
$557,508.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37045 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$605,000.00Reifschneider Darrel2848 Hurt RdSpring HillTN37174
$401,000.00Generals Retreat144 Generals Retreat PlFranklinTN37064
$1,106,500.00Bonbrook On Concord9718 Turner LnBrentwoodTN37027
$460,000.00Port Royal Estates Sec21053 Achiever CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,500,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 49016 Englishwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$440,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 21534 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,208,700.00Crossroads South Sec 3258 Mallory Station RdFranklinTN37067
$1,100,000.00Avalon Sec 3712 Pendragon CtFranklinTN37067
$584,925.00Falls Grove Sec 26769 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
$215,000.00West Meade Sec 31303 Robin Hill RdFranklinTN37064
$2,425,000.00Grove Sec78629 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,275,000.00Windstone Ph 11004 Falling Leaf CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,128,690.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1103 Hurstbourne Park BlvdFranklinTN37067
$1,150,000.00Fountainhead Sec 45121 Woodland Hills DrFranklinTN37069
$302,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-42408 Manderly TrlFranklinTN37069
$497,838.00Waters Edge Sec53082 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$1,140,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 4900 Oxford CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,725,000.00Traceland Est5432 Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$1,420,000.00Lansdowne Sec 29215 Prestmoor PlBrentwoodTN37027
$225,000.00October Park2010 Orange Leaf CirFranklinTN37067
$225,000.00October Park1050 October Park WayFranklinTN37067
$675,000.004631 Wilhoite RdFranklinTN37064
$740,000.00Garden Club Sec 23006 Coral Bell LnFranklinTN37067
$555,000.00Maplewood Sec 2720 Shadycrest LnFranklinTN37064
$167,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23120 Langley DrFranklinTN37064
$479,000.00Wades Grove Sec 12009 Keene CirSpring HillTN37174
$467,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E2010 Belmont CirFranklinTN37069
$730,140.00Beechwood PlantationBailey RdFranklinTN37064
$625,000.00Hughes Teresa3141 Blazer RdFranklinTN37064
$953,568.00Beechwood PlantationBailey RdFranklinTN37064
$561,500.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1023 Belcor DrSpring HillTN37174
$456,900.00Buckingham Park Sec 2608 Claridge CtFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1503 Sunberry CtBrentwoodTN37027
$975,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph2429 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$752,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park250 Worthy DrFranklinTN37064
$765,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25128 Prince Phillip CvBrentwoodTN37027
$2,800,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b1612 Whispering Hills DrFranklinTN37069
$385,000.00Westfield104 Oxford DrFranklinTN37064
$725,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 4414 Woodcrest LnFranklinTN37067
$1,650,000.004439 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
$1,200,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37243 Harlow DrArringtonTN37014
$1,100,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47117 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$769,614.00Beechwood Plantation3501 Bailey RdFranklinTN37064
$249,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #d-5Spring HillTN37174
$1,000,000.00Twin Lakes Sec 12660 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$745,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph71911 Kittemer LnSpring HillTN37174

