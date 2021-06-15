Williamson County Property Transfers June 1

See where houses sold for June 1-4, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$641,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|1046 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$612,500.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|221 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,300,000.00
|236 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1339 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|1102 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1
|1005 Gawler Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$539,140.00
|8192 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$450,000.00
|Butters
|4472 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$647,500.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|209 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$566,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|8065 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$406,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|1233 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$350,000.00
|4918 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$460,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 7
|1017 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,004,848.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|718 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,278,500.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|1607 Bernini Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$566,900.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|2018 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7131 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$569,284.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1001 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$540,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-2
|5008 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$723,300.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7092 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$631,727.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7712 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$714,000.00
|Daventry Sec1
|Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec2
|2054 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,257,963.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|207 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8716 Ashbrook Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$540,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 24
|1332 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$390,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3
|5005 Dupree Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$649,900.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|2641 Buckner Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$423,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a
|4007 Randall Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$315,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|2001 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 6
|9242 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2
|498 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$500,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 6
|864 Walden Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$405,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|3015 Wilcot Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$2,300,000.00
|South Park
|244 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$605,500.00
|Campbell Station Sec 9
|5005 Campbell Station Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$390,000.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|1639 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1402 Burnside Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,750,000.00
|Sacks Gene
|1584 Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|992 Quinn Ter
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,025,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 4
|109 Beechlawn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|8018 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$262,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #l-103
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$749,990.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|408 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$825,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|825 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$553,939.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7041 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$830,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2
|430 Lena Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$597,470.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7448 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$996,572.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5830 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$483,843.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3070 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$490,277.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3076 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$914,900.00
|Crews Charles E Jr
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 36
|303 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,634,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|9 Carmel Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$347,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2812 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$918,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1011 Verona Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$924,624.00
|Kingsbarns
|4002 Wingfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$225,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8204 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$390,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|167 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,773,423.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9253 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$653,086.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|226 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$852,888.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|724 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$638,524.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7007 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$598,142.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3063 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$805,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1005 Woodside Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$530,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|176 London Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|1902 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$935,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 1
|1101 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$872,150.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1000 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$750,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|205 London Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$263,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2049 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$540,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 5
|2424 Trivaca Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$545,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8
|4123 Chancellor Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$75,500.00
|Audubon Cove
|7323 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$377,500.00
|Audubon Cove
|Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$151,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7313 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$463,000.00
|4220 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$445,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 5
|1509 Halifax Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$470,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3066 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$548,835.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3017 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$500,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1000 Ridgecrest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$2,700,000.00
|Blevins-dant
|3010 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1036 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2
|6150 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,152,095.00
|Taramore Ph12
|1917 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$730,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 5
|515 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Echelon Sec2
|4013 Tomich Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$848,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|1092 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$4,750,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8455 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,700,000.00
|Lakeview Commercial Park
|1229 Lakeview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,200,000.00
|Brandon Park Downs
|7113 Brandon Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$715,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7
|7013 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$705,910.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|413 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$260,000.00
|Natchez Ridge
|4104 Natchez Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$600,000.00
|5901 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|$425,900.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|525 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,649,950.00
|Heights
|1001 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$425,900.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|531 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|5006 Perth Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 2
|130 Grove Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$501,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 2
|1528 Gesshe Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$540,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7
|2110 Parliament Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 9-a
|109 Turnbrook Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$526,600.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2128 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$374,600.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 17
|1626 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$480,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|80 Truman Rd E
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Keystone Sec 5
|1459 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$612,777.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|5004 Blarney Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$747,826.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|700 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$765,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 12
|465 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-b
|2806 Tyler Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$450,000.00
|Winterset Woods
|1745 Bastante Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$342,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|1516 Hampshire Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,750,000.00
|Holly Tree Farms Ph 1
|6430 Annandale Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$708,000.00
|Buckner Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$792,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec5
|4205 Buckeye Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$550,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|1009 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,750,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|756 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$5,400,000.00
|Harris Ramona
|5559 Lynnwood Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$400,000.00
|4627 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,637,633.00
|Grove Sec13
|9217 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$648,415.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7040 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$642,882.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1240 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$727,796.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|925 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$752,016.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7044 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$2,356,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9232 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$611,790.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1245 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$825,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|518 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$598,147.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1150 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$566,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|2015 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|300 Sweetwater Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$385,054.00
|Pennock Place
|7123 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$463,534.00
|Pennock Place
|7319 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$981,970.00
|Kingsbarns
|2022 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$977,313.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5533 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$530,020.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3013 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,178,350.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1
|5012 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$830,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2
|1797 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,559,900.00
|Everbright
|214 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,599,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|301 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,850,000.00
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2
|9609 Mitchell Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$626,049.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3062 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$730,896.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7012 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$718,732.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7001 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$489,385.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1130 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$708,390.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2068 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$754,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|197 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$172,000.00
|5976 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$564,456.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9027 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 13
|1582 Shining Ore Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|403 Fontaine Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6594 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$600,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3089 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 4
|9414 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 7
|1026 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,676,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 34
|1552 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,575,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 1
|6011 Foxland Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,281,436.00
|Taramore Ph12
|9526 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-b
|2062 Dinan Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8
|2121 Parliament Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$370,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 18
|1419 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$795,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|348 Whitewater Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$573,962.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8026 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$965,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3c
|3605 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,365,000.00
|Brownstones @
|143 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|5371 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Henley Sec 1
|122 Deejay Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7532 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$454,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|330 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$300,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4443 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,250,000.00
|114 Gist St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$557,508.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7045 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$605,000.00
|Reifschneider Darrel
|2848 Hurt Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$401,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|144 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,106,500.00
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9718 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$460,000.00
|Port Royal Estates Sec2
|1053 Achiever Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4
|9016 Englishwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$440,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2
|1534 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,208,700.00
|Crossroads South Sec 3
|258 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|712 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$584,925.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6769 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$215,000.00
|West Meade Sec 3
|1303 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,425,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8629 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,275,000.00
|Windstone Ph 1
|1004 Falling Leaf Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,128,690.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|103 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,150,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 4
|5121 Woodland Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$302,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4
|2408 Manderly Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$497,838.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3082 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,140,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4
|900 Oxford Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,725,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5432 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,420,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9215 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$225,000.00
|October Park
|2010 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$225,000.00
|October Park
|1050 October Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$675,000.00
|4631 Wilhoite Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3006 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$555,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|720 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$167,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3120 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$479,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|2009 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$467,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|2010 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$730,140.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Hughes Teresa
|3141 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$953,568.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$561,500.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1023 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$456,900.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|608 Claridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|503 Sunberry Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|429 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$752,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|250 Worthy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$765,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5128 Prince Phillip Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,800,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b
|1612 Whispering Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$385,000.00
|Westfield
|104 Oxford Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 4
|414 Woodcrest Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,650,000.00
|4439 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7243 Harlow Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,100,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7117 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$769,614.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3501 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$249,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #d-5
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2660 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$745,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph7
|1911 Kittemer Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
