Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?

Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd).

The lineup includes:

Dave Matthews Band

The Black Keys

Maren Morris

Cage the Elephant

Khruangan

Black Pumas

Amos Lee

Tanya Tucker

Better Than Ezra

Houndmouth

Tank & the Bangas

Valerie June

JD McPherson

Jamestown Revival

Low Cut Connie

Robert Finley

Katie Pruitt

Morgan Wade

Larry Fleet

Harlem Gospel Travelers

Hailey Whitters

Dylan LeBlanc

Anna Vaus

Blessing Offor

Natalie Madigan

For the Little Pilgrims stage, the lineup announced is Ralph’s World, The Farmer and Adele, Drumin Synch, Tom Mason and Buccaneers, Michael Durant, and School of Rock.

“Tennessee thrives on live music and we’ve been in a musical drought for the past year,” Griffin shared with Billboard. “Pilgrimage is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, showcasing the best music, food, libations, and crafts the region has to offer. We can’t wait to deliver one of the most exciting and diverse lineups of our seven-year history this September. Let’s bring the music back to Franklin.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 29th at 10 am.

Visit the Pilgrimage Festival website here for more information.

A portion of every ticket sale goes to MusicCares, Friends of Franklin Parks, The Heritage Foundation, High Hopes Development Center, BrightStone, Graceworks Ministries, and Mercy Community Healthcare.