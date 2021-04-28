Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?

Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd).
The lineup includes:
Dave Matthews Band
The Black Keys
Maren Morris
Cage the Elephant
Khruangan
Black Pumas
Amos Lee
Tanya Tucker
Better Than Ezra
Houndmouth
Tank & the Bangas
Valerie June
JD McPherson
Jamestown Revival
Low Cut Connie
Robert Finley
Katie Pruitt
Morgan Wade
Larry Fleet
Harlem Gospel Travelers
Hailey Whitters
Dylan LeBlanc
Anna Vaus
Blessing Offor
Natalie Madigan
For the Little Pilgrims stage, the lineup announced is Ralph’s World, The Farmer and Adele, Drumin Synch, Tom Mason and Buccaneers, Michael Durant, and School of Rock.
“Tennessee thrives on live music and we’ve been in a musical drought for the past year,” Griffin shared with Billboard. “Pilgrimage is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, showcasing the best music, food, libations, and crafts the region has to offer. We can’t wait to deliver one of the most exciting and diverse lineups of our seven-year history this September. Let’s bring the music back to Franklin.”
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 29th at 10 am.
Visit the Pilgrimage Festival website here for more information.
A portion of every ticket sale goes to MusicCares, Friends of Franklin Parks, The Heritage Foundation, High Hopes Development Center, BrightStone, Graceworks Ministries, and Mercy Community Healthcare.
