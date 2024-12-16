DUI Saturation to Honor Life of Franklin Man Killed by Drunk Driver

Franklin resident, Matthew Paritz, loved riding his bike.

“He was an avid rider. It was something he did two to three times a week,” according to Matthew’s wife, Donya Paritz.

On December 16, 2023, what started off as a typical morning ride, turned tragic on the streets of Franklin. Matthew, 54, was struck and killed by a drunk driver along Mack Hatcher Pkwy.

“He was a great husband, father, and friend. He had a heart of gold,” said Donya. “He was a good person who was taken from us because someone had too much to drink and started driving.”

Denilson Jose Hidalgo-Orozco, 23, of Washington, was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI. Testing indicated that his blood alcohol level was .16 at the time of the crash. Additionally, he tested positive for cocaine. In September 2024, Hidalgo-Orozco pled guilty and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

“This individual ruined countless lives, including his own,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “As our community continues to mourn Matthew’s passing, let it be known that driving impaired on our streets will not be tolerated.”

In Matthew’s honor, the Franklin Police Department’s Traffic Division will engage in a DUI saturation operation on Friday, December 20. A large number of officers will be on the lookout for anyone appearing to be impaired while behind the wheel.

“It’s very important to get these people off the streets. I’m glad the Franklin Police Department is doing something to address this,” said Donya. “I would never want others to experience what our family has gone through over the last year.”

Those who witness an erratic driver are urged to call 9-1-1.

