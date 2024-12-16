Find Your Holiday Harmony on Prime Video

Whether you’re sipping cocoa by the fire, planning a movie night with your loved ones or getting ready for celebrations with friends and family, Prime Video is here to make your holidays extra cozy and entertaining.

  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) – Available to buy
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) – Available with Apple TV+ subscription
  • Little Drummer Boy (1968) – Included with Prime membership
  • Frosty the Snowman (1969) – Included with Prime membership
  • Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970) – Included with Prime membership
  • The Godfather (1972) – Included with Prime membership
  • A Christmas Story (1983) – Available with Max subscription
  • Cobra (1986) – Available to rent or buy
  • Die Hard (1988) – Included with Prime membership
  • Home Alone (1990) – Available to rent or buy
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Ultimate Edition (1996) – Available to rent or buy
  • Jingle All the Way (1996) – Included with Prime membership
  • Jack Frost (1998) – Available to rent or buy
  • Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – Available to rent or buy
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) – Available with Max subscription
  • Boxing Day (2001) – Included with Prime membership
  • It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) – Included with Prime membership
  • Bad Santa (2003) – Available with Paramount+ subscription
  • Elf (2003) – Available with Max subscription
  • Love Actually (2003) – Included with Prime membership
  • Tokyo Godfathers (2003) – Included with Prime membership
  • Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – Free with ads
  • The Polar Express (2004) – Available with Max subscription
  • The Chronicles Of Narnia (2005) – Included with Prime membership
  • The Family Stone (2005) – Included with Prime membership
  • Joyeux Noël (2005) – Available with Paramount+ subscription
  • The Holiday (2006) – Included with Prime membership
  • Last Holiday (2006) – Included with Prime membership
  • This Is Christmas (2006) – Included with Prime membership
  • Death Race (2008) – Available with Max subscription
  • Christmas Lodge (2011) – Included with Prime membership
  • Les Miserables (2012) – Available to rent or buy
  • Max Lucado’s The Christmas Candle (2013) – Free with ads
  • The Christmas Truce (2015) – Free with ads
  • A December Bride (2016) – Available with Hallmark+ subscription
  • Christmas Crime Story (2017) – Included with Prime membership
  • Jingle Bell (2018) – Free with ads
  • The Grinch (2018) – Available to rent or buy
  • Last Christmas (2019) – Available with Max subscription
  • Little Women (2019) – Available to rent or buy
  • Snowbound for Christmas (2019) – Available with UP Faith & Family subscription
  • 10 Hours for Christmas (2020) – Included with Prime membership
  • Emma. (2020) – Free with ads
  • My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020) – Free with ads
  • Something From Tiffany’s (2022) – Amazon Original
  • Violent Night (2022) – Available with STARZ subscription
  • Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) – Amazon Original
  • Your Christmas or Mine 2 (2022) – Amazon Original
  • A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023) – Available with Hallmark+ subscription
  • Candy Cane Lane (2023) – Amazon Original
  • Dating Santa (2023) – Amazon Original
  • Elf Me (2023) – Amazon Original
  • EXmas (2023) – Free with ads
  • Jack in Time for Christmas (2024) – Amazon Original
  • Mean Girls (2024) – Included with Prime membership
  • Red One (2024) – Amazon Original

