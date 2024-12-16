WCSO Offering Reward in Grassland Sonic Robbery

December 16, 2024 – Detectives are actively working on the Grassland Sonic Robbery that occurred on December 10th. Williamson County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to an arrest of the suspects involved.

As part of the ongoing investigation, deputies are seeking the public’s help to identify and gather more information regarding two vehicles captured on surveillance footage in the area around the time of the incident.

Click here to view the videos

The first video shows a dark-colored sedan entering the Shell gas station located on Hillsboro Rd, across from Battlewood St. Detectives are working to identify this vehicle and its occupants, as it may be connected to the case. The second video provides a closer look at a blue Ram pickup truck seen traveling north on Hillsboro Rd. Detectives believe the driver of this truck could provide valuable information to the investigation.

If you have any information, please get in touch with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 615-790-4000.

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

