FSD’s Dr. Alisha Erickson Named Finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year

Poplar Grove Elementary School Principal Dr. Alisha Erickson is now one of eight finalists selected from the state’s three grand divisions for the Tennessee Department of Education’s 2024-2025 Principal of the Year Awards. The finalists represent each of the state’s Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) regions, with finalists in each Grand Division: West, Middle, and East.

“We are excited for the state to recognize Dr. Erickson for the exemplary principal that she is,” said Dr. David Snowden, Franklin Special District Director of Schools. “Dr. Erickson is an exceptional communicator, has superior interpersonal skills, excellent organizational expertise, operates with the highest degree of integrity, and is dependable and adaptable. All of these qualities are vital to the success of a school leader.”

As a finalist, the committee determined that Dr. Erickson displayed outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in her school. In addition, she has demonstrated a proven track record of extraordinary gains in student learning.

“The Poplar Grove Elementary faculty and staff members benefit from having a leader who models high expectations and creates a collaborative culture where everyone understands the value of working together on behalf of students,” Snowden added.

Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee Principal of the Year will be announced this fall.

Dr. Erickson came to the FSD in 2011 as an assistant principal at Moore Elementary before being named principal of Poplar Grove Elementary in 2013.

For more information on the Principal of the Year Awards, please see the TDOE Announcement.

