Don’t Miss the Watch Party for the Mario Lopez Holiday Movie That Was Filmed in Franklin & Columbia

In March of this year, Mario Lopez shared on social media, he was in Columbia filming a holiday movie. While at that time, we didn’t have many details or even the title of the movie, we now have more information.

The Christmas movie titled “Steppin’ Into the Holiday” will appear on Lifetime on November 25, 7 pm central.

But you don’t have to wait to see the movie on Lifetime. You have the chance to see the movie early in Columbia. A watch party will be held on Tuesday, November 15th at The Mulehouse, located at 812 S High Street, Columbia.

Door opens at 5 pm with the movie starting at 6:30 pm. There will be food trucks and a cash bar inside The Mulehouse. While the event is free, tickets are required for the event.

Lifetime shared a synopsis of the movie:

Former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Mario Lopez) returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of the hit TV series “Celebrity Dance Off.” While there, he encounters Rae (Jana Kramer), the charismatic owner of the local dance studio, where Billy’s 12-year-old nephew is her standout student. This Christmas, Rae is planning a dance recital fundraiser with the goal of taking her students to see a Broadway show in New York City. Billy volunteers to help Rae with the recital by reviving the town’s traditional Christmas Eve show, which was once a showcase for local talent. With Billy’s knack for producing and Rae’s knowledge of all things local, their collaboration clicks and romantic sparks start flying!