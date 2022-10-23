Father Ryan High School to Host Relay for Life Event With a Goal to Raise $180K Toward Cancer Research

Father Ryan High School will host its annual Relay For Life event on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on the school’s campus.

As the largest student-led Relay For Life in the country, Father Ryan’s Relay for Life Committee is continuing the fight for a cure to cancer led by Senior co-chairs Kate McDonell ’23 and Grace Holland ’23.

The event will take place at the Jim Carell Alumni Athletic Complex and Giacosa Stadium on

Father Ryan’s campus. Caregivers, cancer survivors, and all those affected by cancer will walk the around the track, honoring the fight that so many have endured. Luminaria Bags will line the track in memory of those who have lost their battle with cancer.

Father Ryan High School embarked on their journey to fight cancer over 11 years ago, raising more than $1.54 million in donations. This year the goal is to raise $180,000 toward cancer research. During the event, Relay Teams will be selling baked goods, food, and drinks throughout the day to reach that goal.

Donations can be made up until the end of the event, and you can find Father Ryan High

School’s Relay For Life page here.

For more information about the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, visit www.cancer.org.