Photo of the Day: October 23, 2022

Photo of the day: Maddie & Tae brought their headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour to Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, performing to a wall-to-wall crowd of fans, industry, and friends. The pair delivered a high-energy set filled with #1 hits (“Die From A Broken Heart,” “Girl In A Country Song”), fan-favorite tracks (“Bathroom Floor,” “Woman You Got”) best-loved album cuts, and new music from their recently-released eight-song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 2.

Moments before taking the stage, Maddie & Tae were surprised by UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe with a plaque for their sophomore album, The Way It Feels, officially earning GOLD certification by the RIAA after surpassing sales of 500,000 units.

