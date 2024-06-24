Don’t Miss Brentwood’s Red, White, and Boom

The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater.

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Location:Crockett Park

Feel free to come early to get some dinner or a snack for before and/or during the show – food truck info below.

Food trucks begin serving at 5pm:

Bradley’s Creamery

Blue Monkey Shaved Ice

Cool Beans Coffee

Little Cancun On The Go

Smokin’ Buttz

Hoss’ Loaded Burgers

It’s A Philly Thing

Phat Pizza

Nashbowls Acai

Heart of TX Tacos

The Grilled Cheeserie

Empanada Lua

Table of Cuba, LLC

The Downtown Band will also take the stage to wow the crowd and keep the dance floor going! Bring chairs or a blanket to sit.

Admission is free. Fireworks will begin at 9 pm.

