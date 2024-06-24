Don’t Miss Brentwood’s Red, White, and Boom

The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater.
Date: Thursday, July 4
Time: 7 pm to 10 pm
Location:Crockett Park
Feel free to come early to get some dinner or a snack for before and/or during the show – food truck info below.
Food trucks begin serving at 5pm:
Bradley’s Creamery
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice
Cool Beans Coffee
Little Cancun On The Go
Smokin’ Buttz
Hoss’ Loaded Burgers
It’s A Philly Thing
Phat Pizza
Nashbowls Acai
Heart of TX Tacos
The Grilled Cheeserie
Empanada Lua
Table of Cuba, LLC
The Downtown Band will also take the stage to wow the crowd and keep the dance floor going! Bring chairs or a blanket to sit.
Admission is free. Fireworks will begin at 9 pm.
