Nashville Soccer Club Shuts out New York City FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park



(June 22, 2024) – The Boys in Gold are on fire! Nashville SC just pulled off a hat trick of unbeaten matches this week, stretching their red-hot streak to seven out of eight (4W-1L-3D). They slammed the door on New York City FC with a nail-biting 1-0 victory at GEODIS Park on Saturday night.

Tyler Boyd, the midfield maestro, finally broke his MLS duck, netting his first goal in Nashville colors. Meanwhile, between the sticks, Joe Willis stood tall, bagging his sixth clean sheet of the season. Talk about a brick wall!

DYNAMIC DUO ALERT: The Surridge-Boyd connection is lighting up the scoreboard! These two gunslingers have now pointed in back-to-back matches. Boyd found the back of the net in the 23rd minute, courtesy of Surridge’s first-ever MLS assist. Talk about teamwork making the dream work!

WILLIS THE WALL: Joe Willis is putting on a clinic! The veteran shot-stopper notched his fourth shutout in six starts, bringing his career clean sheet tally to a whopping 65. Oh, and did we mention this was his 250th career appearance? Legend status: confirmed.

FAMILY AFFAIR: In a heartwarming twist, the Jones brothers faced off on the big stage! Nashville SC’s homegrown defender Isaiah Jones and NYCFC forward Malachi Jones, both adopted from Sierra Leone and raised in Thompson Station, Tenn., were suited up for their respective squads. Malachi even got some playing time, subbing in at the 59-minute mark. Now that’s what we call sibling rivalry!

