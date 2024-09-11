Domino’s is Saying No to Shrinkflation by Launching MOREflation

Shrinkflation seems to be everywhere these days, but not at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ). The largest pizza company in the world is taking a stand against shrinkflation by giving customers more food for the same price. Introducing MOREflation: when online customers mix and match any two or more medium two-topping pizzas from Domino’s for $6.99 each, they can upgrade one of their pizzas to a large for free from Sept. 9-29, 2024.

Consumers want to get the most out of their hard-earned money and Domino’s MOREflation deal is yet another way the brand is delivering renowned value, when it matters most.

Customers can choose from Hand Tossed, Thin Crust or New York Style Crust for their upgraded large pizza, allowing them to customize their pizza, just the way they like it.

To take advantage of the deal, customers should visit Dominos.com or use Domino’s app, select the MOREflation offer, and place their order. Get MOREflation, not shrinkflation – only at Domino’s.

