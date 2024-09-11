Tennessee WoodPile to Host Emerging Artists Showcase at Mockingbird Theater

WMOT presents “Emerging Artists SHOWCASE”, featuring Angela Autumn, Zach Meadows and Jack McKeon on September 27th at Mockingbird Theater at The Factory at Franklin. The event is hosted by Tennessee WoodPile.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin (across the street from Harlinsdale Farm, where The Pilgrimage Music Festival will take place September 28 – 29), making the “Emerging Artists Showcase” the perfect kick-off to a weekend of music!

Buy tickets here.

Angela Autumn is a songwriter raised in a three-room shack in northern Appalachia. A rural

upbringing, 70s folk, choir, and organ music, characterized her early life. These sources also became her earliest vocal influences. The singer fronted blues and ska groups in her early teens. She later took to busking and the local performance circuit in Pittsburgh, PA, earning a reputation as a country singer. Autumn studied poetry and literature in college, similar to famed writer Paul Simon, which took her songwriting on a whole new journey. Echos of influence include 70s cowboy folk, American primitive, grunge, and sadgirl can be heard in her music, with nods to of femininity and the occult.

Zach Meadows is from Florida to Nashville by way of the Carolinas. Zach Meadows’ music is

rooted in a passion for personal, expressive songwriting and a penchant for weaving

experiences into something greater. Grounded in the Americana tradition, Meadows’ stories

make for a compelling miscellany of love, loss and everything in between. With his soulful,

resonant voice, Meadows’ music is grounded in authenticity; as he puts it, “My songs are a

reflection of me, and my music is always evolving with me.” Meadows’ steadfast commitment to songwriting is at the heart of his sound, grounded in a desire to “not write a song for the sake of writing a song, but to tell a story.” From listening rooms in Nashville to venues across the country, Meadows’ ability to move crowds with his poignant, introspective art is a Hallmark of what’s to come in his career.

Jack McKeon is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter with an honest, plainspoken vocal, an

eclectic-roots sound and a knack for bringing crystalline characters to life, Jack McKeon is a

different sort of musician. First inspired by literary music icons from Hank Williams and Guy

Clark to Tom T. Hall and John Hartford, McKeon arrived in Nashville in 2021 and has since

established a reputation for his own message-driven lyricism – a value which shows up in its full sonic serenity on his 2024 album debut, Talking to Strangers. Full of understated depth, the 10-song set of self-penned and co-written tunes was engineered by 4X Grammy-winner Sean Sullivan (Molly Tuttle, Sturgill Simpson), and pulls its imaginative stories of a changing world from a lifetime of patient observation. Featuring a dream-team roots ensemble and recorded live over three days at The Tractor Shed in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Talking to Strangers captures the warm, organic sound of contemporary Appalachian soul, infusing folk rock with an easy-going bluegrass sway and speaking to his long-held musical values. It’s a work of classic craftsmanship, sturdy and simple yet packed with the nuance of a true, intentional wordsmith.

Tennessee WoodPile is a band comprised of members from Franklin TN that share a love for

music and a desire to bring good music to the great Mockingbird Theater. They routinely play in the Nashville area at Pubs, Breweries, Private Corporate events and Private Parties.

Glenn Grove (Mandolin), Zane Bell (Banjo), Brunswick Lowe (Upright Bass), John Craig

(Guitar/Vocals) and Buzz Chambers (Fiddle) love to play from a large setlist of songs ranging from the Stanley Brothers to Merle Haggard and Townes Van Zandt to Grateful Dead.

Up-to-date information for Tennessee WoodPile is available on Instagram/TikTok/Facebook.

Mockingbird Theater is an intimate Theater-style seating venue with great sound and old

factory brick ambiance. There is limited seating but has been the home to many incredible acts over the years including Sierra Ferrell, Shawn Camp and local legends like Webb Wilder.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email