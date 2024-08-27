Disney On Ice to Bring Magic to Bridgestone Arena: Special Labor Day Ticket Offer

Disney On Ice is bringing the party to hometowns across the country, and the guest list is jam-packed with audience-favorite Disney characters! Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJs, remixing Disney tunes into colorful stories at this all-new state-of-the-art ice show. Get ready to turn up the fun when Disney On Ice visits Bridgestone Arena from September 19-22!

This production invites guests to belt out Disney’s chart-topping tunes, as their favorite stories are brought to life on and above the ice. Fans are sure to be wowed by the cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs. Starting tomorrow, August 28, Disney On Ice will launch a Labor Day Sale Code. Use code FAN25X to unlock the offer here. *Enter code before selecting seat(s) to see if offer applies. Savings offer will vary based on performance and seat location; not available on all seats. Savings apply to market price at time of purchase. Tickets are subject to availability. Redeem offer online only. Valid on up to 8 tickets per order. Limit one (1) offer code per transaction. No double discounts. This offer expires at 11:59 p.m. local time on September 8, 2024, or the day before the performance opening night, whichever occurs first.

Audiences will experience a nonstop party encouraging them to journey to unforgettable places, laugh, sing, dance, and make magical memories together. What started as a party transforms into a fantastic adventure through the magic of music! This all-new and thrilling Disney On Ice production features fan-favorite stories including:

WISH

Last year, Disney On Ice became the first live entertainment show to debut Asha before the animated film’s release. Now, the entire Kingdom of Rosas will magically come to life, featuring even more characters from Wish. Asha, Valentino, Star, and King Magnifico come together to bring to life “This Wish,” “I’m a Star,” and “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”

FROZEN 2

Journey to Arendelle and the Enchanted Forest in Frozen 2 with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf as they are reminded that “Some Things Never Change.” Visit the river full of memory, Ahtohallan, as Elsa asks memories of the past to “Show Yourself,” and Olaf thinks this will all make sense “When I’m Older.”

THE LION KING

Escaping to the Pride Lands with Simba and Nala from The Lion King, audiences should “Be Prepared” as Scar and the hyenas plot to take over the throne. Timon and Pumbaa remind us it’s best just to say “Hakuna Matata” as everyone celebrates the “Circle of Life.”

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Skilled maestro, Sebastian, strikes a chord “Under the Sea” when he conducts Ariel, her seven sisters, and a colorful orchestra of sea creatures from The Little Mermaid. Guests will be singing along as Ariel serenades Prince Eric with a wish to become “Part of Your World,” and a symphony of lagoon insects perform “Kiss the Girl.”

MOANA

The audience will immediately “Know The Way” when Moana shows them “How Far I’ll Go,” as she journeys from the island of Motunui to save her home from Te Kā. Along the way she meets Maui who reminds everyone “You’re Welcome.” The duo comes face to face with Tamatoa who hasn’t always been this “Shiny.”

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

It’s easier than ever to experience the Disney magic. With a variety of family-friendly ticket pricing options, choose what fits best for an enchanted experience.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

“Frozen Fun” Character Experience

Guests can enhance their Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes games, crafting, a sing-along, and interactive photo opportunities with Anna and Elsa.

NOTE: Each guest (ages 2 and up) must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend; children must be accompanied by an adult.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email