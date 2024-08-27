Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces Newest Members

David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers), Al Anderson, Liz Rose, Dan Penn and Victoria Shaw will soon become the newest members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF), according to an announcement made by Rich Hallworth, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and Mark Ford, its executive director, at a luncheon held in Nashville’s historic Columbia Studio A, part of Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

Ford introduced each member of the new class. Bellamy was elected in the veteran songwriter/artist category, Anderson and Rose were elected in the contemporary songwriter category with Penn and Shaw in the veteran songwriter category. The top vote getter in the contemporary songwriter/artist category, Brad Paisley, is unable to attend this year’s ceremony due to a scheduling conflict and will be officially inducted next year as a member of the Hall’s Class of 2025.

This year’s five electees will join the 241 previously inducted members of the elite organization when they are formally inducted during the 54th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Wednesday, November 6, at the Music City Center.

“I’m very humbled to be part of this class of ’24 and included in such a long legacy of amazing songwriters,” shared Bellamy.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email