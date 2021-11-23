Dining Out on Thanksgiving? Here’s 5 Reasons It’s a Great Idea

“I can’t cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal, and maybe toast.” – Charlie Brown

Oh, Charlie Brown! We feel you. Sometimes the idea of making a big Thanksgiving dinner is just too much, too overwhelming. Or you’re far away from family and friends – and who wants to make a giant feast for the same few faces you see every night?

Possibly your kitchen is too small to prepare the kind of meal you want. Or you’re just plain exhausted from work. Regardless of your why, consider a brilliant alternative – dining out.

Sounds sacrilegious, right? After all, slaving over the meal is part of the fun, right? But what if you had five really compelling reasons to help you justify your decision? Here are our top reasons for dining out!

No Cooking or Cleaning

Let’s start with the obvious favorites – you don’t have to cook the meal. You don’t have to clean up all the dishes. And you don’t have to clean your house before people come over, only to clean it again after they leave!

Professional Chefs

Any meal you don’t cook is usually a good one. But these professional chefs are trained in the culinary arts! That means creative spins on the traditional classics, no dried turkey or a completely unique, out-of-the-box idea you would never have considered for the Thanksgiving meal. You could find new favorites and new traditions.

Camaraderie

Instead of inviting people over, head to the restaurant. Bring the loved ones along and enjoy the time together without the added pressure of entertaining. Everyone in the restaurant is in the same boat! And everyone is happy. (See above…no cooking, no cleaning, pro chef!)

More Affordable Than You Think

Think dining out would be too expensive? It could be more cost efficient than you think. Turkey and all of the ingredients necessary for all the side dishes adds up pretty quickly. You’ll probably make too much, which you’ll either eat on for a month, freeze or throw out. And please don’t forget the value of your own time and sanity in cooking the meal and cleaning it up.

Picky Eaters

Whether the picky eater is your child, your uncle or even yourself, heading to a restaurant means you can get the food that brings you or your family member joy. And shouldn’t everyone be entitled to a Thanksgiving meal that makes them happy (even if it’s French fries and ranch dressing?).

