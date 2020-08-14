Curio Brewing Added to Masters & Makers Trail

The Masters & Makers Trail that links Williamson County’s breweries, distilleries and winery has expanded with the addition of Franklin-based Curio Brewing Company. Located just outside of downtown Franklin, Curio Brewing Co. is the creation of David Morris and Alex Wigton and combines their love of brewing coffee and beer into one location. The addition of Curio Brewing Co. makes five locations now dotting the Masters & Makers Trail that residents and visitors can visit throughout Williamson County.

“Since its inception, the Masters & Makers Trail has been a big draw for visitors to the county for its fun combination of stops and the addition of Curio Brewing Co. will only add to the trail’s appeal,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Ellie Westman Chin. “So often trails like this can become stale or feel repetitive over time if they are made up of several similar attractions, but the unique blend of coffee and beer at the Curio Brewing Co. highlights yet another creative and fun approach that each of the trail’s current stops takes in setting themselves apart, and it is that which ultimately makes the Masters & Makers Trail such a fun and a unique draw for visitors.”

The Curio Brewing Company team uses their background in the coffee market to craft incredible espresso drinks and cold brew on-site. At their Noah Drive taproom, they are also creating experimental beers. With a vibrant and colorful taproom, fans looking for a pleasant spot to share a pint with friends will find those experimental brews like “Light Bulb” and “Kilt the Cat” on tap, along with guest taps from breweries across the region. Curio Brewing Co. joins popular stops; Arrington Vineyards, H Clark Distillery, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, and Mill Creek Brewing Co.

Westman Chin added, “We’re so excited to see new attractions like Curio Brewing Co. open, especially during the difficult times the hospitality industry is facing. Despite obvious challenges, the support our local community has given area attractions, restaurants, and retailers gives new businesses like this the faith they need to open up. That continued support from locals will help the longtime attractions in town and allow us all to experience new places too before we begin seeing out of town visitors in large numbers again.”

Visitors to the Masters & Makers Trail can now also track their progress around the Masters & Makers Trail through a digital passport, available online at Experience.VisitFranklin.com, or through a traditional passport available at all trail stops. Once they’ve checked in and experienced at least four of the five Masters & Makers Trail locations, they can redeem a prize at the visitor center located in downtown Franklin.

ABOUT VISIT FRANKLIN

Visit Franklin is the public brand name of the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Visit Franklin is the official destination marketing organization for Franklin and the unique communities of Williamson County, Tennessee. Visit Franklin stimulates economic growth through the promotion of travel and tourism assets such as history, music, attractions, entertainment, the arts, and events to visitors from around the world.For information on Franklin and Williamson County, visit us on the web at VisitFranklin.com.