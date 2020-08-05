Leiper’s Fork Distillery Responds to FDA Recall of Hand Sanitizer

FDA has released several warnings lately concerning hand sanitizers that contain methanol, which can be toxic.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to warn consumers and health care professionals not to use certain alcohol-based hand sanitizers due to the dangerous presence of methanol, or wood alcohol – a substance often used to create fuel and antifreeze that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin as well as life-threatening when ingested,” reads a statement from the FDA.

The FDA provided a list of over 100 hand sanitizers consumers should avoid. On the list is local business Leiper’s Fork Distillery, which began making hand sanitizer in March due to a shortage. The FDA included Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s hand sanitizer on the recall list due to the product being “mislabeled as potentially containing methanol.”