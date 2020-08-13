Luke Bryan Performs at Arrington Vineyards For Seth Meyers Show

Luke Bryan appeared on the Seth Meyers show Monday night.

His virtual performance was filmed at Arrington Vineyards where he sang “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” the title single from his latest album.

“The song ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’ paints such a beautiful picture of rural life and a rural mindset. Every line tells of that small-town life and not needing to go look anywhere else, they’re happy, they’re content, they have everything they want right there. There’s something really, really special about those types of people. For many years I was that guy that was gonna be born there, live there, and never leave. But somehow I left and became a country music singer… but I still love to sing about those topics,” said Bryan in a release.

This is Bryan’s seventh studio album which includes three back-to-back number one singles- “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and his 25th number one- “One Margarita.”