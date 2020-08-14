Ryman Launches First Ever Livestream Concert Series

Ryman Auditorium is launching its first- ever livestream concert series ‘LIVE AT THE RYMAN,’ bringing exclusive livestream performances to fans at home.

The six-week, Friday night livestream experience kicks off August 14 with for KING & COUNTRY. The series continues with Cam, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Brett Young and Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale now to the public at www.ryman.com.

LIVE AT THE RYMAN is a hybrid concert model developed by Opry Entertainment with input from the company’s official wellness advisor, Vanderbilt Health, designed to allow fans from across the country and around the world to experience live music from home while also safely and responsibly welcoming back a limited number of guests to experience the series in person as soon as local health regulations permit. The series will launch first via livestream and expand to incorporate a small, socially distanced audience in accordance with local health ordinances.

Artists will perform full live sets on stage at Ryman Auditorium. Ryman Auditorium will strictly comply with operating plans developed in partnership with Vanderbilt Health and approved by Nashville Public Health Department that include mandatory masks for all Ryman operations and production staff, as well as enhanced cleaning practices.

“Our company has prioritized the health and safety of our employees, customers and artists since day one of the pandemic,” said Colin Reed, chairman and CEO, Ryman Hospitality Properties. “This unique live music experience represents the next step in our commitment to doing things the right way while also creating a repeatable model that will allow artists and fans to connect during this bridge period until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is available.”

Each concert in the series will be produced by the same team that has produced the weekly Saturday live broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry since the early days of the pandemic when all events with a live audience were suspended. ‘LIVE AT THE RYMAN’ will use the Mandolin livestream platform for the six-week series, giving fans at home access to a front row seat.

“Both fans and artists are eager to once again feel the energy and excitement that concert venues foster, but we must prioritize health and safety as we reimagine live entertainment today,” said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. “Our team has developed a turn-key way for artists to connect directly with their fans. We hope that this series will be the first of many shows to use this model in the months ahead.”

Livestream ticket prices begin at $10 with optional VIP add-ons.Six-week series passes for the livestreams begin at $50. Exclusive ‘LIVE AT THE RYMAN’ merchandise, including limited edition custom Hatch print posters, t-shirts and more will be available for purchase in advance online to commemorate the landmark series.

For complete ‘LIVE AT THE RYMAN’ presale details and more information about the health and safety precautions, please visit ryman.com.

LIVE AT THE RYMAN Upcoming Dates:

August 14 – for KING & COUNTRY

August 21 – Cam

August 28 – Chris Janson

September 4 – Scotty McCreery

September 11 – Brett Young

September 18 – Old Crow Medicine Show